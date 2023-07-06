The New York State Police in Fulton is investigating an incident involving the placement of a device commonly referred to as a credit card skimmer on a self-checkout, at the Walmart located at 1818 County Route 3 in the Oswego County Town of Granby.

The device was placed on July 2 and identified and recovered by Walmart staff on July 5.

Anyone with disputed charges should contact the New York State Police, Fulton barracks 315-598-2112.

Skimming:

Skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and steal from victims’ accounts. It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.