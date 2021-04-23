Ceferin warns 4 clubs to reject Super League to avoid CL ban

UEFA is assessing sanctions for officials from the clubs involved in the rebellion that threatened to rip European football apart after being launched on Sunday night just as Ceferin was preparing to officially unveil a new format for the Champions League the following day.

"We still are waiting for legal expertise and then we will say, but everybody faces consequences for their decisions and they know that," Ceferin said. "For me, it's a very different situation between the clubs that admitted their mistake and said, 'We will leave the project.' The others mainly know I would say that this project is dead, but they don't want to believe it, probably."

Ceferin led a virtual meeting of UEFA's top decision-making body on Friday when the prospect of punishing the club officials who misled them was discussed.

"We agreed today at the executive committee to connect with the football federations, the national associations and leagues that are concerned," Ceferin said. "We will do that next week and we'll see. It would be good that we can see what specific leagues can do, and what the federations can do, and what UEFA can do."