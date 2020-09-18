Celtics, Heat agree: A 2-0 lead in East finals means nothing

"We feel like we could have won," Brown said. "Should have won, and we didn't. So just a lot of emotions flying around. That's it."

The Heat got some great breaks in Game 2, plays like Kelly Olynyk banking in a 3-pointer late in the third quarter to help finish off a 37-17 Miami run — and Butler getting a steal and then whipping the ball behind his back as he saved it from going out of bounds in the fourth, a play where not only did the Heat maintain possession of his heave but where he wound up getting a layup.

But the comeback had important tactical elements as well, such as Miami going to zone defense and stifling the Celtics with that scheme. If Boston gets Hayward — who hasn't played in a month because of a bad ankle — back on Saturday, his shooting and passing ability will help when Miami tries the zone. Hayward was listed as questionable for Game 3 on the injury report that Boston submitted Friday to the league.

"This isn't about zones or defenses and offenses and stuff like that," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "This is, we just got to be better."

Boston led Cleveland 2-0 in the 2018 East finals before losing in seven games; Milwaukee led Toronto 2-0 in the 2019 East finals before losing in six games. Momentum can change just that quickly in a series, and the Heat know that to be the case.