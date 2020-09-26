Celtics' singular goal: Stop Heat 3's to force Game 7

The Celtics confined most of their Saturday plans to a film session; the Heat were doing the same along with some optional workouts. Heat center Bam Adebayo, who blamed himself for the Game 5 loss despite teammates saying otherwise, said he would spend some of Saturday on the floor looking for answers.

"This team has good resolve," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Saturday. "I thought we showed that last night. We'll have to continue to show the ability to be able to handle good and bad throughout a game."

Even though the disappointment was clear Friday night, the Heat still understand where they are: a No. 5 seed, one that didn't even make the playoffs last season, one win from the NBA Finals. Miami needed two tries before ousting Milwaukee in the second round, saying then it learned at what level a team needs to be to win a closeout game.

The Celtics provided them another reminder of that Friday night, when they outscored Miami 70-50 after halftime and erased a 12-point second-quarter deficit.

"As you go on, the wins get harder and harder," Heat guard Duncan Robinson said. "And doing what we want to do and advancing from this round is going to be the hardest thing we've done all season and our in our athletic careers for many of us. Fortunately, we have coaches and guys that have been there and know what it takes.