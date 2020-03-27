Census figures show decline of NY's rural areas

In 2000, Hillary Clinton targeted votes upstate for her successful Senate campaign with a pledge to create 200,000 new jobs. The unfulfilled promise was highlighted by candidate Donald Trump in their 2016 presidential contest.

Those same areas are still recovering from the Great Recession. Twenty-nine counties — all but one upstate and mostly rural — had lower private-sector employment in mid-2019 than they did at the same point in 2007, just before the recession, according to analysis of employment data by the Empire Center for Public Policy.

"It's a story of decline, more or less steady decline, at varying rates depending on what areas you're in," said E.J. McMahon, research director for the fiscally conservative think tank.

There are bright spots. Yogurt maker Chobani employs about 1,000 people at its central New York plant and upstate office. Alcoa continues to make aluminum on the Canadian border with state incentives.

But the overarching story is about loss: fewer manufacturing jobs and fewer farms. There are even fewer prisons, a longtime durable source of rural employment. Business closings and layoffs tied to the current coronavirus outbreak are expected to create even more economic upheaval.