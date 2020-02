Cespedes expects to be ready for Mets opener

The two-time All-Star outfielder was out for much of 2017 with hamstring strains, then missed more than two months in 2018 because of a strained hip flexor. He homered at Yankee Stadium in his return on July 20, then went back on the DL and had surgery to remove bone calcification from his right heel on Aug. 2, 2018, and his left that Oct. 26.

While recovering from surgery on his heels last May, Céspedes fractured his right ankle in multiple places in an accident at his ranch just west of the Mets' training complex.

"I am not going to speak about the past," Céspedes said. "I committed an error and paid the price for it, but today I will be talking about the present and the future."

Céspedes and the Mets agreed in December to an amended contract that cut his base salary from $29.5 million to $6 million.

Céspedes would raise his pay to $11 million if he has one active day on the major league roster and to $20 million if he has 650 plate appearances — a figure he has reached just once.

"The money is important, but regardless I was going to come in with the same motivation whether the money was the same or any different," he said. “The most important part, the big part of the motivation is the people who have been out there and have been saying that I can't do it. So I'm going out there to prove that I can.”

