CFP: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out

Clemson-Ohio State is a rematch of last season's dramatic semifinal in Arizona, won 29-23 by the Tigers. The two teams also met at the Fiesta Bowl in the 2016 playoff and Clemson beat the Buckeyes 31-0.

Instead of having more than three weeks to prepare for the playoff, the altered regular-season schedules mean the semifinals are 12 days away.

"It's very different to prepare," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "It's basically like an open date."

One of the semifinals was scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl, but a move was announced Saturday night after coaches and school officials from playoff contenders complained about California's COVID-19 restrictions that ban spectators from sporting events and would have made it impossible for players' families to attend the game.

Playing the game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys will allow 16,000 fans to attend. Because of that, Barta said, the committee placed top-seeded Alabama there to give it the possibility of more of a home-field advantage.

The Superdome is currently set to have 3,000 fans for the Sugar Bowl, but that number could go up.