CFP expansion stalls as commissioners sort through issues

"There won't be a vote next week," Hancock said. "Next week will be, I'll call it an informational meeting. It's complicated."

Hancock added: "We have time."

When the process first began, the 2023 season seemed like the soonest an expansion plan could be implemented.

After the latest meeting, Hancock talked about 2024.

"I can't say what the timetable might be, but I would say if we want to expand beginning in the 2024 season, we have a few months," he said. "But if we want to change the format beginning in 2026, after the 12-year contract (with ESPN) is over, we have a couple of years."

The management committee and presidents routinely meet at the site of the College Football Playoff national championship game to discuss the state of the CFP. This season's game will be held on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

Since the public rollout of the 12-team playoff plan, there have been concerns raised about components of the format, including the possibility of increasing the number of games in a season required to play for a championship to as many as 17.

There were also questions about the impact subsequent conference realignment could have on a new version of the CFP.