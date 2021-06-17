CFP expansion will push conferences to reconsider divisions

The 2018 Wildcats reached the Big Ten title game with an 8-4 record, having lost all three of their nonconference games. The proposed 12-team playoff plan is not friendly to that sort of division winner.

The six highest-ranked conference champions are guaranteed a spot in the playoff and the top four get byes. But no league has an automatic bid. Under that structure a conference championship game upset can do more damage than good to a league.

Would that 2018 Northwestern team, ranked 21st by the playoff committee heading into the Big Ten title game, have made a 12-team playoff and given the Big Ten an additional playoff team? Or would they have just cost the Buckeyes a bye and still been left out of the field?

The prospect of a championship-game upset costing a conference a playoff team is even more of a threat in the Group of Five conferences. Looking back at what the playoff field would have looked like with 12 teams dating back to 2014 — the CFP's debut season — only once would more than one team outside the Power Five conferences have made the field. And that was last season, which was anything but typical because of the pandemic.

The goal for those conferences is to have a champion that is also the best hope to be chosen for the playoff and divisions are more likely to prevent that than help.