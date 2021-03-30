Challenge for change: Auburn native walking canal trail to raise virus awareness

Cytomegalovirus facts

• 20,000 to 40,000 infants are born with cytomegalovirus every year, and at least 20% (8,000) have or develop permanent disabilities.

• In the U.S., almost one in three children are infected with the virus by age 5. More than half of adults have been infected by age 40. Once in someone's body the virus remains there, and it can reactivate. People can also be reinfected with different strains of it.

• About 400 children die from cytomegalovirus every year.

• Though most adults with cytomegalovirus are unaware they've been infected, symptoms can include fever, sore throat, fatigue and swollen glands. The virus can occasionally cause mononucleosis or hepatitis as well.

• Cytomegalovirus can be transmitted in body fluids, including direct contact with saliva or urine from babies and young children; sexual contact; breastfeeding; and organ transplants and blood transfusions.

