Champions for Life receives approval to reopen on limited basis

Champions for Life in Sennett has received approval to return as part of New York state's fourth phase of reopening.

The facility's hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, CFL is open 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for tennis only. The building is closed on Sundays.

CFL is currently limiting activities to tennis (members only, starting June 29). Team gymnastics will return July 6, as well as CFL summer camp.

Arena sports, the fitness center and open gym remain unavailable.

CFL requires that a mask be worn inside the building at all times, except during physical activity. This includes trips to the bathroom or through the lobby.

Only the main entrance will be opened at this time. Anyone who enters the building must sign in and have their temperature checked.

Locker rooms will remain closed to the public for the time being. Members that currently have a lock on their locker should come to CFL to remove the contents from their locker until further notice.