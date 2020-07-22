Charges against Bills Oliver dropped

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CONROE, Texas — Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped the drunken driving and illegal handgun charges against Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who had been arrested in May during a traffic stop in Houston's northern suburbs.

The charges are dropped due to lack of evidence after blood test results showed no intoxication, said Kelly Blackburn, spokesman for the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. No further prosecution was expected, he said.

That raises a question, Gary Patterson, Oliver's attorney, said.

"It begs the question as to why he was arrested in the first place," he said in an email to The Associated Press

As for the gun charge, Patterson said in a statement to the Houston television station KRIV that it was automatically dismissed because it's illegal to possess a pistol in a vehicle only if the person is intoxicated or if they get charged with another criminal act.

"So when the DWI (driving-while-intoxicated charge) is dismissed, it's not illegal to have a pistol with you," Patterson said.

The Bills posted a statement on Twitter, saying they were pleased with the ruling regarding their 2019 first-round draft pick.