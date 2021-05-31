Charlotte brings normal to NASCAR Cup Series

Charlotte was given the green light two weeks ago by state officials to have as many people as racetrack officials could bring in. That's the case for races later this summer, too.

There are no limits on fans at 47,000-seat Sonoma Raceway, where NASCAR will stage a road race next week.

Nashville Speedway, the next track where practice and qualifying is scheduled ahead of a race, is sold out for the Ally 400 on June 20. (In between Sonoma and Nashville is the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13.)

Those with tickets are eager to see what could shape up as a wild summer, with some of the biggest names in the sport trying to break through to victory lane.

Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, who combined for 16 victories in 2020, have yet to take a checkered flag with only 11 races left in the regular season. Hamlin leads in points on the strength of nine top-five finishes while Harvick sits in ninth place.

Kyle Busch, who finished third in the 600, was grateful to see people in the seats, even if they weren't pulling for the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.