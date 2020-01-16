Chelsea Clark

Chelsea Clark

Chelsea Clark.jpg

Chelsea Clark is 26 years old, lives in Warners and is employed at McDonalds as a crew trainer. Chelsea has qualified twice and this is her first trip to the final eight. She has a career high game of 278, high series of 661 and high average of 183. Her tournament average is 202.33 for 12 games. Her next opponent is Michelle Reynolds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News