Chicagoans: City not just NBA host, it's the Mecca of hoops

CHICAGO — The NBA is headquartered in New York. Anthony Davis, one of the game's biggest names, plays in Los Angeles.

Both, unquestionably, are world-class cities.

But in Davis' eyes, they both pale to his hometown. And this weekend, the Chicago native believes the eyes of the basketball world are where they belong -- on his city.

"Chicago basketball," the Lakers' forward said. "There is nothing like Chicago basketball."

Chicago is called the Second City, though no one from Chicago believes that the city is second to any other city on the planet -- particularly those who represent the city in the NBA. L.A. has the glitz and glamour of the Lakers and now the Clippers, New York has the tradition of Madison Square Garden and possibly the best-known outdoor court in the world at Rucker Park, but Chicago guys scoff at the notion that the game means more anyplace else.