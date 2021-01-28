Chiefs, Bucs ride (mostly) COVID-clear season to Super Bowl

The other main reason is leadership. It's easy to follow the example of Tom Brady, with six Super Bowl rings behind him and the Hall of Fame in front of him, when he demands the Buccaneers mask up. The same with Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, when he tells the Chiefs to skip the family gatherings around the holidays.

"Like, getting a haircut before the game — I had to get my barber tested, or go to the barber shop when no one is there," Mahomes said. "You can't risk getting COVID or anything like that. And then, after games when I would usually hang out with the guys, hang out with different people, or even hang out with my family, I had to kind of prevent that as much as possible or keep it very minimal. I mean, it does take a toll on you."

Then again, the toll is a little easier to bear when you are part of a team capable of winning a championship.

"It was a mental battle trying to go through a whole football season, trying to stay focused on the game, trying to stay focused on your team, when the whole world seemed like it was in chaos," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "We just kind of tried to put our blinders on in a sense that we've got a job to do."

