Chiefs hold Super Bowl parade, Reid claims another title coming next year

Hunt's son, Clark Hunt, said his father told him before he died in 2006 that the parade and celebration after the 1970 Super Bowl was the best day of his life because of the joy of the fans.

“Thank you for giving my dad and I some the best days of our lives,” he told the fans. “We love you.”

Tyreek Hill, the speedster wide receiver, also promised fans the team would be back for more Super Bowl parades. He told the fans that their support and love fueled the team's success.

“That's what makes us ball everyday,” Hill said. “Get your tickets, you are going to be in this same spot next year.”

During the parade, several players, including Chris Jones, Tyrann Mathieu and Travis Kelce, got off their double-decker buses to high-five fans and dance down the street. Reid left his bus to show The Lombardi Trophy to fans along the route. Other players sprayed fans with champagne and some, including Mahomes, chugged beer. At one point, Mahomes was seen pouring a beer from the top of a double-decker bus into the mouth of Kelce, who was in the street.