Chiefs look back on season of success that fell just short

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyrann Mathieu walked off the field in stunned disappointment, his hopes of playing in a third straight Super Bowl dashed by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, and spent a moment dressing in a somber Kansas City Chiefs locker room.

The time spent composing himself hardly helped Mathieu keep his emotions in check.

"I think the immature person in me would probably say, you know, we failed," Mathieu said after a 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals on Sunday night ended his season and, just maybe, his successful three-year run in Kansas City.

"I think the bigger person in me realizes these things aren't always possible," he continued. "We have a lot of motivation. I know there's a lot of guys in that locker room, they're going to take this offseason personally to really get better, because we do feel like we're the best team in the NFL. But the best team doesn't always win."

Just the best team on the day. On Sunday, that was Cincinnati.

But despite blowing a 21-3 first-half lead, and an interception by Patrick Mahomes in overtime that allowed the Bengals to set up the winning field goal, the Chiefs still accomplished plenty this season: They won their record sixth straight AFC West title, beat the Bills in the divisional round in one of the greatest finishes ever and became the first team to host four straight AFC title games.

If not for a second half to forget, a costly mistake in overtime and some poise beyond their years from Burrow and the long-downtrodden Bengals, they would be playing in a third straight Super Bowl, too.

Instead, they turned their attention Monday to an offseason filled with hope, uncertainty and, yes, frustration.

The Chiefs return most of their star players, including Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, all of whom are signed to long-term contracts.

But Mathieu is among those players whose deals are set to expire, and the inevitable offseason turnover is sure to create a much different team for next season.

"I'm proud of these guys. You look at the season we had, to be in this game in general — it's a special group of guys that battled through adversity," said Mahomes, who helped Chiefs to an about-face after a dismal 3-4 start to the season. "But the guys know the standard is winning the Super Bowl. When you've done that, nothing less is success."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0