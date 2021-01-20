Chiefs' Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol

"He's done well up to this point and they just progress you through the day," Reid said, "so today was limited work and no contact, I think was the schedule for today. And that's kind of what we're doing on Wednesday, so it fit perfectly with that."

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns when he was tackled around the neck while keeping the ball on a quarterback option. His head did not appear to strike the ground hard — if at all — and that led to reports that he had tweaked a nerve that runs up the neck.

Chad Henne finished the game and would be the starter if Mahomes was unable to play against the Bills.

"It's definitely not the easiest if you don't get the reps during the week," Henne said, "but mentally you have to stay in it. When Patrick was in last week, during every practice, Matt (Moore) and I are in the back doing our drops, our progressions. That doesn't change. After practice we get the throws we need that Patrick took and we go about our business."

The return of Mahomes was only the start of the positive injury news for Kansas City.