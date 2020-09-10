Chiefs nix headdresses, war paint to start NFL season

"We've started to work and started some discussions about trying again to educate and make people aware of the sacred position of the drum in the American Indian culture, but also that it's seen as sort of the heartbeat of that culture," Chiefs president Mark Donovan said "It's easy to latch onto that, say, 'OK, it's kind of the heartbeat of the stadium too.'"

The changes in Kansas City came after several professional franchises, including the Cleveland Indians in Major League Baseball, have been pushed to drop racist imagery. The biggest victory for supporters of Native Americans may have come before the start of the football season, when the Washington franchise dropped Redskins as its nickname.

"I see where the problem is with having (a headdress) and doing the face paint and everything, because you're not a part of their culture," said Jackson Allen, a 24-year-old sales rep from Springfield, Missouri. "It's offensive. I can see the problem."

The Chiefs have worked with tribes for the past six years to distance themselves from imagery that could be considered racist. Each season, a game is dedicated to Native American heritage.

Students at nearby Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, were among those who demanded changes.