Chiefs-Patriots game off after Newton positive for COVID-19

If the game is played Tuesday night, it puts the Chiefs in a considerable bind. They are scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders the following Sunday, then have a Thursday night matchup in Buffalo four days later. That means the defending Super Bowl champions could face the prospect of playing three games in just nine days.

It's also possible the NFL could reschedule the Bills-Chiefs game, giving Kansas City a bit of a reprieve.

"I honestly feel like us as an organization has done a great job. It's holding each other accountable," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said this week of team's effort to keep players healthy. "I mean, it's something that can happen to anybody. You don't look down on anybody that it's happening to, but it's kind of the way 2020 in the world has been."

Mahomes praised Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder, who was instrumental in helping the NFL develop its testing and protocol before the start of training camp, with creating an environment where players, coaches and staff felt safe.

"Rick and his staff and the whole organization has done a great job of keeping us socially distant, making us wear masks — even when people try to slip and not wear them, making sure that they're wearing masks and we hold each other accountable," Mahomes said. "Then you kind of accept what happens. I'm just going to make sure that we keep emphasizing that. Make sure that we continue to wear our masks, socially distance and try to prepare ourselves so that we're not harming anyone else or ourselves."

