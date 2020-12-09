Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' arm angles causing defenses fits

So many of those yards and touchdowns have been thanks to his seemingly supernatural throwing ability.

The Chiefs have been forced to use makeshift offensive lines all season because of injuries and COVID-19 fallout, which hit before the season even began when Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and rookie Lucas Niang opted out. The result is that Mahomes has been hurried 50 times, third-most in the NFL, yet has only had nine pass attempts batted at the line.

The reason for that? His quick release from so many angles allows him to squeeze the ball through the smallest of holes.

"The guys do a great job of working for me. I think that's the big thing," Mahomes said. "I mean, I can scramble and throw it however I want and if the guys aren't open, then the plays won't work. So you see these guys continue to play the play out, they play until the whistle's blown, and then they get back and do the same thing the next play."

"It helps out a lot that those guys do that," Mahomes added, "because there's some plays that I scramble for a long time and they don't get the ball, so they have to make sure they're playing every single play with the expectation that they're going to get the ball thrown their way."