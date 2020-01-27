Chiefs relishing return to Super Bowl

“You looked into his face,” Robinson recalled, “and you knew it wasn't the same Len Dawson.”

Much of the anxiety dissipated by halftime, though. Mike Garrett ran for a touchdown and Stenerud kicked three first-half field goals to send Kansas City into the locker room with a 16-0 lead.

The Vikings finally scored late in the third quarter, but Dawson answered with a 46-yard touchdown pass that all but put the game away. The quarterback who had put so much pressure on himself wound up being the MVP.

“I can't take any credit,” Dawson said afterward. “It was the team, not me. They were fired up. They were ready.”

Dawson and many of the Chiefs from that championship team remain close to the organization, returning for anniversaries and other celebrations. Nine members of the team eventually made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Dawson made it as both a quarterback and broadcaster — Dan Dierdorf and Frank Gifford are the only others so honored.

When the Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game to end their long and maddening Super Bowl drought, it was Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Bell who stood on the stage as part of the trophy presentation.