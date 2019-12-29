One of the biggest state government stories this year happened during the early part of the state Legislature session, when lawmakers passed and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Child Victims Act. The measure, which had died in the state Senate in previous years when it was under Republican control, expanded the criminal and civil statute of limitations on sex crimes against children and it opened up a one-year window for alleged victims to file otherwise time-barred civil lawsuits.
A few weeks after that window opened, two lawsuits were filed in Cayuga County by women who said they were sexually abused in Auburn in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Pamela O'Grady sued the Auburn Enlarged City School District, claiming officials failed to protect her from alleged abuse by former high school band director Thomas Camp. Patricia Rabinovich sued Speno Music owner Michael Speno in a complaint that alleged abuse while Speno was married to Rabinovich's sister. Both men have publicly denied the allegations, and the district has declined to comment, citing its policy regarding pending litigation. The two lawsuits remained open as of Friday.