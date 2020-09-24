Chirinos homers as Mets maintain playoff hopes, top Nats 3-2

The 72-year-old Alderson is currently a senior adviser for the Oakland Athletics. He was the Mets' general manager from 2010-18 and stepped down after being diagnosed with cancer.

"If I am fortunate enough to be approved by Major League Baseball as the next owner of this iconic franchise, Sandy Alderson will become president of the New York Mets and will oversee all Mets baseball and business operations," Cohen said Thursday in a statement reported by the New York Post.

"Sandy is an accomplished and respected baseball executive who shares my philosophy of building an organization and a team the right way. I am excited to have Sandy in a key leadership role with the Mets if my purchase of the team is approved," Cohen said.

Former player agent Brodie Van Wagenen replaced Alderson as general manager and has overseen two losing seasons. Van Wagenen's future with Cohen in charge is uncertain.

"I've always had great respect for Sandy, and as I've said in the past, look forward to having more conversations with the incoming ownership group as the process unfolds," Van Wagenen said in a statement.

Cohen reached an agreement earlier this month to buy the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families. The deal values the franchise at about $2.4 billion.

The billionaire hedge fund manager needs to be approved by at least 23 owners for the sale to be completed.

