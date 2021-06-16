Chlöe, Shahidi, Cordae part of Disney EP honoring Black life

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney is celebrating this year's Juneteenth with a new EP about the Black experience featuring actor and activist Yara Shahidi, Chlöe Bailey of Chloe x Halle and rapper YBN Cordae, who is donating his proceeds to students attending historically Black colleges and universities.

"Music for the Movement Volume III – Liberated," out on Friday, is the third volume in Disney's four-part series of EPs honoring Black lives and social justice under a joint venture between Disney Music Group and The Undefeated, ESPN's platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture.

Shahidi delivers the original spoken word track "To Be A Black Girl" on the EP, while Bailey covers Nina Simone's "Feeling Good." The Grammy-nominated Bailey will perform the track on "Juneteenth: Together We Triumph – A 'Soul of a Nation' Special Event," airing Friday on ABC and marking her first solo TV performance.

Cordae and Common join forces for "What's Life," and Cordae agreed to donate his proceeds from the album release to fund scholarships for students from underrepresented communities attending HBCUs. As a result, Disney Dreamers Academy and The Undefeated agreed to match his donation.