Candidate name: Chris Legg
Municipality: Skaneateles
Office sought: Skaneateles Town Board
Political party (or parties): Democratic Party
Age: 61
Family information: Married to Nancy Thomas, adult children Courtney Legg (Laker class of 2007) and Brendan Legg (Laker class of 2009)
Professional and previous political experience: Lifetime public servant:
U.S. Navy, surface warfare officer, retired (22 years);
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES high school social studies teacher (19th year)
Education: University of Rochester BA
Salve Regina University MS
U.S. Naval War College MA
Message to voters: I am a Skaneateles native, Laker Class of 1976, interested in seeing my beloved hometown thrive.
Serving in the U.S. Navy for 22 years, my public service continues as a public school teacher, now my 19th year at Cayuga Onondaga BOCES teaching social studies. My varied, volunteer community service spans five decades. I am looking for your support to continue my public service as a Town Councilor on your Skaneateles Town Board.
Growing up on Skaneateles Lake and enjoying it for my entire life, I will protect our lake with data-driven watershed management. Our lake is life. We drink water from the lake. Skaneateles home property values and business activities are directly tied to our lake. I want all to enjoy our lake as much as I did as a youth. Skaneateles Lake is our greatest asset. Protecting our lake is a complicated problem involving the governments of five towns, a village, three counties, the City of Syracuse, and New York State. While we can’t control the climate or weather, we can control what is deposited and introduced into the lake, our most valued asset. Fully informed, we can work together with citizens, all governments, and the Skaneateles Lake Association to find solutions. I will do the hard work required.
As a career naval officer, I know how to strategically plan and execute details to achieve success. We can stimulate strategic growth in economic development with considered, deliberate understanding of our community as Skaneateles approaches its bicentennial in 2033. My family roots in Skaneateles start with John Legg arriving in 1804 and on my mother’s side the Gallagher family settling in Skaneateles Falls in the 1840s followed by the Stinson family after the Civil War. Knowing where we came from as a Town informs how we can go forward together. Your Town Board must take the longer view, not just react to the next developer proposed project. The overdue Skaneateles Comprehensive Plan is a failure deserving immediate correction.
Protecting our lake and strategically planning growth ensures property values, but we must take additional steps to ensure that all citizens can enter or remain in our housing market. I will advocate for affordable housing in Skaneateles. The lack of affordable housing hinders our community. Young families often struggle to afford living in Skaneateles. Many young adults move away. 1988- 1989 Skaneateles K-12 enrollment registered 1880 students, 2018-2019 enrollment documents a more than 30% decline. Skaneateles High School graduated 208 in 1979, but only 126 Lakers in 2019, a 39% decrease, an unsustainable trend. Long term Skaneateles residents find themselves trapped in big homes as their adult children move and they are unable to find a smaller home in Skaneateles. How many Skaneateles senior citizens or their heirs do you know who moved away due to inability to find affordable housing in Skaneateles?
I grew up in the Village. I registered to vote by absentee ballot at age 18 in Skaneateles and continued to vote by absentee in Skaneateles elections through my military career. At age 44, I was able to vote for the first time in a Skaneateles voting booth when I moved to a permanent residence in the Town.
My public service extends as a very active community volunteer and organizer including Skaneateles Sunrise Rotary Club member (current president), Skaneateles Sea Scouts co-founder and skipper (16 years), Skaneateles Lake Association (first donated as a 6th grader in 1970), Skaneateles Duck Dash (supports Laker Limo, Skaneateles Y, and Skaneateles Foundation), SkanRaces 11 years (we raised over $600,000 funding Skaneateles Recreation Center swim timing/display system, free Y swim lessons for 7 year olds, youth sports, Clift Park swim area steps, Gazebo, and Labor Day fireworks in support of SVFD), Winterfest, Skaneateles Girls’ Swim team, Saint Mary’s of the Lake Faith Formation and Confirmation teacher (18 years), youth soccer and lacrosse coach, After the Ball, annual Community Dock installation/removal, Skaneateles Library book sale, Rotary Books for the World, Charlie Major Nature Trail cleanups, Skaneateles Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast, and Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry.
I value democracy. I chose to serve so you can choose. Please choose to let me serve you.
Learn more on Instagram and Facebook @chrisleggskantownboard or email me at ChrisLegg4SkanTwnBd@gmail.com.