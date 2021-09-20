Christina Calarco

Municipality: Cayuga County
Office sought: County Legislator District 13
Political party (or parties): Democrat, Working Families, independent Auburn Party
Age: 44
Family information: Daughter of Frank "Chubby" and Deborah Calarco; siblings: Michael, Robert, CJ and Victoria Calarco
Professional and previous political experience: High School Science Teacher; First time running for political office
Education: Bachelors with major in Biology from Hamilton College; MST from Lemoyne College; Current Noyce fellow at University of Rochester
Message to voters: I am running for because I love living in Auburn and Cayuga County. Other than a few years away from home to attend Hamilton College and to live and work in New York City, Auburn has been my home. In the last twenty years here since I returned home I have seen our area go through many changes. Downtown Auburn is experiencing a rebirth, tourism for Cayuga County has grown and there has been increased attention to protecting Owasco Lake. While there has been positive growth we still need to work hard to continue on that path. I want to be a part of this positive change.
I believe it is imperative that all of us regardless of political party and background need to work together to affect positive change and it is my aspiration to be a part of this movement.
Cayuga County is a beautiful area that has great potential for businesses to grow in, families to live in and tourists to visit. Our political leaders need to focus on this and ensure our growth while be conscientious of budgetary issues and social issues.
I humbly ask the voters to support me in this endeavor and vote for me on November 2nd. If elected I promise to represent all, to keep an open mind and work hard to continue the good work that has already been done.
I tell my students that is on them to be the change they want to see in this world. Your vote will give me the opportunity to show them that we can all be that change.