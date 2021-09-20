Christina Calarco

Message to voters: I am running for because I love living in Auburn and Cayuga County. Other than a few years away from home to attend Hamilton College and to live and work in New York City, Auburn has been my home. In the last twenty years here since I returned home I have seen our area go through many changes. Downtown Auburn is experiencing a rebirth, tourism for Cayuga County has grown and there has been increased attention to protecting Owasco Lake. While there has been positive growth we still need to work hard to continue on that path. I want to be a part of this positive change.