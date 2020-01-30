Clark shoots 10-under 61 to lead Phoenix Open

Horschel had an eagle and six birdies.

"Any day you shoot 8 under, no bogeys, you can't complain," Horschel said.

He had the big putting day after working with instructor Todd Anderson.

"We made a couple changes, a couple tweaks to the putting stuff that was a little off," Horschel said.

J.B. Holmes was another stroke back after a roller-coaster start — highlighted by a hole-in-one — and big finish in the morning wave. He won the event in 2006 and 2008 for his first PGA Tour titles.

"I like playing in the desert. I just enjoy being here," Holmes said. "The greens are always usually in great shape. They're in great shape this week — they're quick, they're firm."

The long hitter from Kentucky played the first five holes in even par, following a double bogey on the second, with a birdie on the third, the ace on the fourth and a bogey on the fifth. He used a 7-iron on the 175-yard fourth.

"I didn't feel like everything was going my way, so I wasn't thinking it was actually going to go in," Holmes said. "But I hit it up there. I knew it was a good shot, and I thought I'm going to have a short putt for birdie and then it disappeared."