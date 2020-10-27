Clemson QB Lawrence: 'I have the option' to leave or stay

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence stopped short of calling an audible on his plans to head to the NFL next year, though the likely No. 1 pick in next year's draft did not rule out returning to school.

"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on," said the 6-foot-6 QB with the flowing hair. "But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

Lawrence had laid publicly laid out his plans before Clemson's opener at Wake Forest last month: play this college season, graduate in December with his bachelor's degree in marketing and get ready for the NFL.

That's led to reports about which NFL teams might win the Lawrence sweepstakes — and the frontrunner right now is the offensively challenged New York Jets. At 0-7 , the Jets are the NFL's only winless team.

Former NFL receiver Roddy White created a social media stir last week when he suggested that if the Jets held the top pick and he were Lawrence, "I'd just go back" to school.

White said he is related to Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and suggested he might call Elliott and suggest the coach tell Lawrence "if the Jets get the first pick, don't go. Just stay one more year in college and just enjoy your time because it would be awful for you to get drafted by the New York Jets."