Cleveland rocked: Browns lose coach to virus for Steelers

NFL rules state that anyone testing positive must be away from the team at least 10 days.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said there is no change to the status of Sunday night's game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. He added the league is continuing to conduct standard contact tracing to identify any possible high-risk close contacts.

"If any players or personnel are identified as such, they would remain apart from the team and facilities for five days from the last exposure to a positive individual," McCarthy said in an email to The Associated Press. "They would be eligible to return to the team and play in the game."

Because Bitonio and Hodge played against the Steelers, there would seem to be concern that some Pittsburgh players could become infected.

But McCarthy said the league has "found no evidence of player-to-player transmission from practices or games throughout this season."

Stefanski, one of the top candidates for NFL Coach of the Year for the Cleveland turnaround, will remain at home and work virtually this week. He'll still be able to participate in meetings and help structure the game plan.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will assume play-calling duties.