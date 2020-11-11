Cleveland's Bieber, Cincinnati's Bauer win Cy Young Awards

Bieber was the first unanimous AL winner since Justin Verlander for the Detroit Tigers in 2011. It was the 10th time that an AL pitcher was a unanimous choice for the award.

Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda was second in AL voting, followed by Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu.

The BBWAA will announce the MVPs on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Bieber was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2016 amateur draft. He made his major league debut in 2018 and went 11-5 with a 4.55 ERA. But he really started to show off his potential last year, winning the MVP award at the All-Star Game and finishing with 15 wins and a 3.28 ERA.

"I was kind of a late bloomer in high school, so I feel like I had to learn how to pitch and let my stuff come to me," Bieber said last week when he was announced as a Cy Young finalist. "Continue to work hard, continue to develop in the latter half of high school and going into college, was to able some velocity and kind of refine my game.

"But in terms of development, I wouldn't trade my process for anything. I felt like my early years learning how to pitch, learning how to change speeds and locate the ball has paid dividends in the long run."