Clock for Toyko Olympics resets

Mori and Muto have both acknowledged rejiggering the Olympics will incur “massive costs.” Estimates range between an added $2 billion-$6 billion. And Japanese taxpayers will pick up most of the bills, as they have for most of the preparations so far.

Muto promised transparency in calculating the costs, and testing times deciding how they are divided up.

“There will be costs and we will need to consider them one by one,” Muto said. "I think that will be the tougher process.”

Japan is officially spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics. However, an audit bureau of the Japanese government says the costs are already twice that much. When it won the bid in 2013, Tokyo said the Olympics could cost $7.3 billion.

All of the spending is public money except for $5.6 billion from a privately funded operating budget. About $3.3 billion in that budget has been raised from local sponsorship deals driven by Dentsu Inc., Japan's giant advertising and public relations company.

That sponsorship amount is almost three times more than any previous Olympics.