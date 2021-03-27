Close range: Baylor grinds to Elite 8 in 62-51 win ova 'Nova

Villanova (18-7) came in without injured point guard Collin Gillespie and with a middling defense at best, but looked to be turning things around over the first weekend of the tournament. There were mini-victories in this one, too, in part because Wright's deft mix of defenses kept Baylor off the mark. This marked only the second time this season anyone has held that high-powered offense under 65 points.

Shooting struggles aside, 2021 still has the makings of being Baylor's year, and any residue from the pandemic-related breaks that halted the Bears' momentum after a perfect start appear to have faded.

"You've got to take advantage of every opportunity, and obviously we have an opportunity to go to the Final Four," Drew said. "Hopefully, we'll put our best foot forward."

NO SCREENPLAY TODAY

In the stands at Hinkle Fieldhouse was Bobby Plump, whose game-winning shot in the 1954 high school state title game was the inspiration for the hoops classic "Hoosiers." He's a semi-regular at the arena where the climax of the movie was filmed. He was joined by screenwriter Angelo Pizzo, who also wrote another underdog tale: "Rudy."

