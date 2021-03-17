Closed circuit: March Madness trip leads to life on lockdown

Illinois Street, which cuts through the heart of downtown in front of the convention center, was a veritable speedway, with nothing more than typical lunchtime traffic passing the NCAA-sanctioned hotels.

"We have no reservations at all about the plan here to give the student-athletes the opportunity to play the games successfully," NCAA vice president Dan Gavitt said. "We're very confident the student-athletes, coaches and teams want that environment to have the best chance to play these games."

None of the 68 teams notified the NCAA they would have to withdraw by Tuesday night's deadline. Gavitt said it also was encouraging that, of the 6,900 coronavirus tests analyzed so far, only seven have come back with positive results. He said players from Virginia, the only team of the 68 not yet in Indianapolis because of a COVID-19 outbreak last week, would need to clear three tests after arriving in Indy on Friday afternoon to be approved to play Ohio on Saturday night.

Gavitt also clarified circumstances surrounding the six referees who were sent home this week — one who tested positive and five who were out with him to dinner. It's true, Gavitt said, that they had not checked into their hotel when they went out and, so, were not officially in the NCAA protocol.