Cloud Catcher Mar 24, 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Alex, 2nd grade, Casey Park Elementary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up Alex, 2nd grade, Casey Park Elementary Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Politics What NY businesses are exempt from in-person workforce reduction order Updated Mar 22, 2020 To reduce density amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday has ordered all employees of non-essential businesses to stay hom… Politics Cuomo: NY to conduct drug trials for coronavirus treatment Updated Mar 22, 2020 New York will conduct trials for drugs that could be used to treat patients with the novel coronavirus who are seriously ill. +4 Local News Cayuga County has first confirmed case of coronavirus Updated Mar 22, 2020 AUBURN — A man who traveled to Cayuga County tested positive for the novel coronavirus — the first confirmed case in the county as the respira… Local News Two more confirmed coronavirus cases in Cayuga County Updated Mar 23, 2020 There are two more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Cayuga County. Politics Cuomo: Non-essential NY businesses to close, New Yorkers should stay home due to COVID-19 Updated Mar 21, 2020 In a dramatic move that aims to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said the state will order al… Local News Former Auburn prison inmate tests positive for coronavirus; employees will be quarantined Updated Mar 23, 2020 An inmate who was housed at Auburn Correctional Facility until March 17 has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Cayuga… Politics NY to suspend mortgage payments, waive bank fees amid coronavirus outbreak Updated Mar 22, 2020 New York is requiring mortgage lenders to suspend payments and banks to waive fees as economic struggles mount during the coronavirus pandemic. Local News LIST: Cayuga County-area eateries offering takeout, delivery during COVID-19 shutdown Updated 28 min ago New York state has closed all restaurants and bars to on-premises consumption due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many of those businesses re… Crime and Courts Police: Weedsport man charged after crashing into Auburn home Updated Mar 18, 2020 A Weedsport man was charged Tuesday with three misdemeanors for driving into a Cottage Street home. Local News NY attorney general: Report employers who violate COVID-19 emergency mandates Updated Mar 22, 2020 With all non-essential businesses having been ordered to keep workers home as of Sunday night, New York Attorney General Letitia James is urgi…