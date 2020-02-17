Cloud Catcher
-
- Updated
Jacob Casey, Casey Park Elementary
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Peter E. Corning, a pillar of the Cayuga County criminal justice system as the county's top prosecutor and then as a judge, died Feb. 10 at th…
- Updated
After a few months of running her bakery, Em's Rolls, Emily Alexander was able to gather enough money to move out of her parents' house and li…
- Updated
Funeral home director Jerry Pettigrass is no stranger to helping people after the loss of loved ones. But, for years, he's wanted to do the sa…
- Updated
It's still not known how many prisons or which prisons would close if Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal is adopted, but Anthony Annucci — ac…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County-area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
AUBURN — The breath from Grant Kyle's mouth was visible as he stood inside the Nolan Block on Friday morning.
- Updated
New York State Police are looking for a man who approached two children waiting at a bus stop in Union Springs on Wednesday morning, according…
- Updated
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
- Updated
A special election will be held to fill the vacant state Senate seat in central New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
- Updated
State Sen. Jim Seward's successor could come from Cayuga County.