Cloud Catcher
Kolette, 2nd grade, Casey Park Elementary
Peter E. Corning, a pillar of the Cayuga County criminal justice system as the county's top prosecutor and then as a judge, died Feb. 10 at th…
After a few months of running her bakery, Em's Rolls, Emily Alexander was able to gather enough money to move out of her parents' house and li…
Funeral home director Jerry Pettigrass is no stranger to helping people after the loss of loved ones. But, for years, he's wanted to do the sa…
It's still not known how many prisons or which prisons would close if Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal is adopted, but Anthony Annucci — ac…
Arrests in the Cayuga County-area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
AUBURN — The breath from Grant Kyle's mouth was visible as he stood inside the Nolan Block on Friday morning.
New York State Police are looking for a man who approached two children waiting at a bus stop in Union Springs on Wednesday morning, according…
COOK, Matt A., 40, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the Church of …
SENECA FALLS — Travis Ronald Backs, 28, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home.
State Sen. Jim Seward's successor could come from Cayuga County.