Cloud Catcher
Danica, 2nd grade, Casey Park
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A car became engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon on Weedsport-Sennett Road near the border between the towns of Brutus and Sennett.
- Updated
AUBURN — A man who was sentenced for his involvement in an Auburn meth lab last year was back in Cayuga County Court on Thursday.
- Updated
A member of the Seneca County Sheriff's Office died Monday from what appears to have been a self-inflicted injury, Sheriff W. Timothy Luce said.
- Updated
AUBURN — An Auburn man charged in a Finger Lakes Drug Task Force investigation was sentenced Tuesday to 3 1/2 years in prison.
- Updated
An Aurelius manufacturing site that employs more than 200 people will be closing by the end of the year.
MORAVIA — William Morris Gazzilli, 53, of Moravia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at home following a brief illness.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County-area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A woman was struck and killed by a car Saturday in the town of Skaneateles.
- Updated
An Auburn grocery store will close later this month, it announced to customers this week.
- Updated
Allan Miller, a newspaper carrier for The Citizen, had already been driving for about six hours on Sunday morning when he spotted a house on fire.