Coaches allowed to return to team facilities today

The San Francisco 49ers remain closed under county rules, and coach Kyle Shanahan said he's not too upset about that — even if some might want to go to an office where they haven't been in 90 days.

"The players aren't there, so you're not getting a big advantage, nothing that we can't do on Zoom meetings," Shanahan said. "I would feel differently if other players were allowed in the building in other places. That would be a huge disadvantage for us. But until guys can start working with players, it doesn't bother me."

Raiders coaches won't be going back, with moving trucks arriving last week at the team's Alameda, California, facility and its new one in Henderson, Nevada, not open yet. Titans coaches are expected back in the office Monday.

Goodell said the league would be working with each team's medical staff to implement a program of COVID-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel "prior to players returning to club facilities."

The commissioner did not mention in the memo when uninjured players might be approved to return to team facilities. It's likely that won't be until training camps open next month.