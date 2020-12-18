Coaches' challenge stays in NBA, game-night rosters go to 15

Plus, the trade deadline is finally set for this season: It'll be March 25, or about two weeks into the "second half" of the schedule. The schedule is known through March 4, with the remainder to be determined in the coming weeks.

The league tweaked two parts of the challenge rule from last season. Teams can no longer challenge the preceding call if they incur a delay of game violation before asking for the review, and — in situations where officials meet to determine what call to make — the time window that a team has to challenge that call now will not begin until they get the final ruling on the play from those referees.

And just because the rule is staying doesn't mean it can't be further tweaked in the future. The league has acknowledged in the past that it is a bit of a tightrope between wanting to shorten games, not interrupt the pace of a game and wanting to get as many calls as possible correct.

"We'll continue to monitor the data and see how that can be refined," said NBA vice president Monty McCutchen, who oversees referee development and training. "This is a tool to serve the game. The data will help drive where that tool should be refined and how it should go forth in the future."