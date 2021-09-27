Coan's status for No. 9 Irish up in air vs No. 7 Bearcats

"The offensive line is under scrutiny right now and, look, they have to play better," Kelly said. "But not all that is on the offensive line. The ball has got to come out on time. There are certain situations where the ball needed to get out in a timely fashion, and it didn't."

Kelly attributed part of the 6-foot-3, 223-pound Coan's sack issues with the fact that he's now playing out of the shotgun after taking mostly direct snaps from under center at Wisconsin.

"He wasn't brought up in a shotgun offense, so there's a bit of a transition," Kelly said.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Pyne showed poise in the pocket on his TD pass, looking left to create room in the Wisconsin secondary to his right which Austin was able to exploit to find an opening. Pyne, who was sacked once, made quick decisions.

"When you recruit somebody that's standing on the yellow pages to be 6-foot-1," Kelly joked, "you've got to see it and the ball's got to come out, and (Pyne's) really good at that stuff."

Better play from the offensive line, which saw a fourth player take snaps this season at left tackle in true freshman Joe Alt, would help the quarterbacks but also the anemic running game.