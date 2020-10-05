Coffee talk: Butler, Heat look to even up the NBA Finals

Spoelstra knows what James is like after a defeat, especially a playoff defeat, most especially a finals defeat. It's no secret that James will be ready on Tuesday, when the Lakers get a second chance to move within one win of their 17th NBA title.

"What we're trying to get accomplished is the toughest thing you attempt to do as a professional. It's as hard as hell," Spoelstra said. "Our guys have seen that. Throughout the playoffs, but in particular in this series, just to grind out and be able to get that win was extremely challenging and tough. You can expect it to be even tougher the next game. That's what the playoffs are about, taking on big challenges."

Not lost on the Lakers is this: They still lead the series, and led Game 3 in the fourth quarter — letting a chance for a 3-0 lead slip away.

They're also 3-0 after losses in this postseason, didn't drop more than one game against any of their first three playoff opponents, and likely draw some comfort from the fact that James has never not won a series in which his team had a 2-0 series edge.