Cole pitches streaking Yanks past Twins; Sunday's game PPD

The right-hander ran into trouble in the fifth by allowing one-out singles to Willians Astudillo and Andrelton Simmons and then a walk to Max Kepler.

After a visit from pitching coach Matt Blake, he punched out Jorge Polanco on a 99 mph fastball, then got Donaldson on a called third strike. Donaldson briefly questioned the call on the low changeup before heading to the dugout.

"I just made good pitches," Cole said. "I felt as if I was one step behind Kepler and tried to throw him a slide step not really for strikes, see if I could get him to chase. And then tried to get the leverage on Polanco and see if I could dictate the at-bat and once I did that, I got back to Donaldson and I executed some good pitches to him as well."

Donaldson pushed Cole into an unwanted spotlight earlier this season by calling out the Yankees ace by name when discussing pitchers he suspected of using illicit grip enhancers.

Cole struck out Donaldson twice in an outing days later and did the same Saturday.

"That's kind of the game right there," Boone said. "It was great to see him just in that big spot execute."

The Yankees won their second straight game by at least five runs after playing 13 of 14 decided by three runs or fewer.