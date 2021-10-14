Colleen Rejman

Municipality: Town of Venice

Office sought: Town Board

Political party (or parties): Democratic

Age: 65

Family information: I grew up in King Ferry and have lived in Venice Center for 46 years with my husband Fred, a lifelong resident of Venice Center. I have a son, Jonathan, who is an integral part of our third-generation trucking company, Venice Enterprise, Inc. I have a daughter, Caitlin, who teaches Sciences and Robotics at Southern Cayuga Central School. I have a grandson, Evan.

Professional and previous political experience: I took over as bookkeeper and dispatcher for Venice Enterprise, Inc in 1986. I am now co-owner and operations manager for our trucking company. I am involved in all aspects of the company including finances, purchasing, dispatching, customer relations, and employee relations. I have served on the Government Affairs Committee for the Trucking Association of New York for several years and have had meetings with several of our representatives in Albany and Washington.

Education: I graduated from Southern Cayuga Central School and studied accounting at Cayuga Community College.

Message to voters: As a board member, I will advocate protecting rural integrity, fiscal responsibility, maintaining and improving infastructure, and protecting the town's natural resources.

I have served as a member and volunteer of the Southern Cayuga Farmers Festival Association ( Venice Pavilion) for 20 years and would like to see it preserved for the community to use.

