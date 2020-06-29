College basketball coaches turn to experienced transfers

They've bolstered their first recruiting classes with multiple transfers, from Division I graduates to junior-college additions. Some committed as the NCAA considered changing the waiver process to allow all Division I athletes to transfer once without sitting out a season, though that was delayed as the NCAA looks instead at changing legislation by January.

It remains unclear how many transfers will get a waiver to play right away or must sit out a year.

That is, of course, whenever a season might take place as the pandemic continues. It's why ACC Network analyst and former Notre Dame player Jordan Cornette pointed to more than talent and fit with a transfer's value.

Maturity "comes into play with transfers," Cornette said. "Those are the ones you will lean heavily on because they have proven they can make the jump from high school to college. They can manage their academics. They can play at this level. They can be competitive. They can be voices.

"That's proven. … And now we need them to be more mature than ever because of what's going on in the world and the uncertainty of the sport right now."

That includes when teams can get back to "normal" recruiting.