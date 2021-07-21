College coaches, administrators urging players to vaccinate

"What it's really about is being able to save our season, being able to keep our players safe," he said. "We want to keep our coaches and staff safe. We want to keep our family members safe, and that comes through vaccinations."

Miami coach Manny Diaz didn't mince words on the importance of players getting vaccinated. He said the Hurricanes, who open Sept. 4 against Alabama, will be above 85% vaccinated once some players get their second shot.

"Whatever opinions we have are fine and dandy, but if you want to have a football team with as least disruption as possible, here's a way to do it," Diaz said.

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips said the league's athletic directors discussed potential scenarios when a team might not be able to play a game. Sankey was clear that forfeits — not postponements, like last year — were on the table in the SEC this season: "That means your team needs to be healthy to compete, and if not, that game won't be rescheduled."

Miami safety Bubba Bolden doesn't like vaccines or taking medicine, but made an exception this time. Bolden did say he understands why some teammates "are very against it."

"I was kind of against it," he said. "And then I see some of my family members get it. And then obviously, I didn't want to miss a game due to COVID. I didn't want to get any of my teammates sick. … So I got unselfish and decided to get it."

