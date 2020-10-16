College coaches still scrambling to fill hoops schedules

Many teams are opting to play in smaller events, like the four-team Little Apple Classic at Kansas State and the Champions Classic in Orlando.

The rest of the schedules will be a mix of home and away games. The safety of players and coaches is the top priority, so many programs are looking at nearby opponents so they can travel by bus instead of going through an airport and getting on a plane.

There's also the issue of testing.

Every state and conference seems to have different standards and individual schools have a variety of testing capabilities, some based on financial restraints. Finding opponents with similar testing standards, or who are at least willing to adhere to possibly more stringent practices, became another piece of the scheduling puzzle.

"It has been frustrating because we don't know the rules of the game," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "If we bring in a nonconference team, are they testing the same way, are they following the protocol that the Big Ten would accept? We're starting to put together a schedule, maybe here and maybe there."

It's been nearly a month since the NCAA's start date announcement. The scramble is still ongoing.