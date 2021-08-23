College football 2021: Return to normal wrapped in change

NCAA REFORM AND CFP EXPANSION

Two of the biggest stories in college sports will be taking place off the field this season.

A plan to expand the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams is in the pipeline. There still appears to be support, but the Southeastern Conference's planned addition of Texas and Oklahoma in 2025 seems to have leaders in other conferences stepping back to take in the full picture.

"There's lots about the current playoff expansion proposal that is good," said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff, an unequivocal expansionist. "The real question is the details of that. The details unfortunately were worked out with a subset of the folks who have to sign off on it. The result is not every detail was covered and not every concern was addressed."

The next CFP managers meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the NCAA is in the process of scaling back, starting with a rewrite of its constitution this fall. The result could be a national structure for college football that is shaped more than ever before by conferences.

Put it all together and college football is in the midst of a dizzying period of change. As for the immediate future, at the very least it looks better than last year.

