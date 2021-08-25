College football kicking off in pandemic all over again

"Inevitably," Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged, "we're all just trying to protect one another."

There are more than 2,500 schools across the country with varying COVID-19 mitigation policies, according to the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College, which has been tracking higher education responses to the pandemic. Nearly a quarter of them — hundreds of schools such as Michigan and Notre Dame — required students arriving this fall to be vaccinated, a number is certain to increase after the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Now, one of the biggest roadblocks to requiring the vaccine — its emergency authorization — has become a moot point.

"I think six or seven states, by gubernatorial degree or state legislative decrees, could not do it," explained Chris Marsicano, a Davidson professor who specializes in education policy, "and Ohio, Arizona and Texas are among the most high-profile of them."

At places where the vaccine is not required, such as Kansas State, players who have not received the shot are subject to rigorous COVID-19 control plans. They include regular testing, the wearing of masks in all public areas and, quite often, the inability to join teammates for meals and other out-of-practice activities.